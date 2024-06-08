IDF frees four hostages from Gaza captivity in high-stakes rescue operation

Four Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas were freed on Saturday from the densely populated Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza in a daring IDF operation.
The four, kidnapped from the Nova festival during the October 7 massacre, are Noa Argamani, 25, Andrey Kozlov, 27, Almog Meir Jan, 21, and Shlomi Ziv, 40. All are reported to be in good health and have been transferred to Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv for further examination.
The IDF described the extraction as a complex operation involving ground, air and naval forces. Palestinians reported an IDF strike on Nuseirat and the neighboring Deir al-Balah camp, where at least 15 people were killed and more wounded.
"This morning (Saturday), in a joint IDF, ISA and Israel Police (Yamam) complex, special, daytime operation in Nuseirat, four Israeli hostages were rescued," the IDF said in its announcement.
"The hostages were rescued by the IDF, ISA and Yamam forces from two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat. The security forces will continue to make every effort to bring the hostages home."
Following the October 7 terrorist attack, Argamani became a symbol of Hamas' brutality after a video documenting her abduction from the Nova music festival site and her capture alongside her partner Avinatan Or went viral. The clip showed Argamani being forcibly taken on a motorcycle, weeping and screaming, while her partner was roughly handled by terrorists.
Noa's mother Liora is battling brain cancer and her condition has deteriorated in recent months. Last November, she made a video plea to U.S. President Joe Biden and the Red Cross, asking them to bring her daughter home.
"I am Liora Argamani. Noa Argamani's mother, the beautiful girl kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas to Gaza,” she says in the video.
“I have cancer. Brain cancer. I don't know how long I have left. I wish for the chance to see my Noa, at home. I call upon President Biden and the Red Cross to bring back my Noa as soon as possible so that I get the chance to see her.”
Kozlov, who worked as a security guard at the festival, immigrated from Russia on his own. His family was only informed of his captivity three weeks after his abduction. He had managed to notify friends that terrorists had infiltrated the festival and that he had no means of escape.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant described the rescue as a heroic operation. "I followed the operation from the command center. The IDF forces, Shin Bet and special Border Police anti-terror unit Yamam acted valiantly under heavy fire and succeeded in their mission. The security forces will continue to fight for the return of the remaining 120 captives," he said.