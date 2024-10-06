Prominent Israel haters among 2024 Nobel Peace Prize contenders

This year, speculation swirls around several high-profile nominees, some of which will most definitively raise some Israeli eyebrows. Among these are the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA),

which Israel criticizes and accuses of complicity in the October 7 violence

; the International Criminal Court, which is

pursuing cases against Israel

; and UN Secretary-General António Guterres,

recently declared unwelcome by Israel for not strongly condemning Iran's attack

and for saying that

October 7 "did not happen in a vacuum