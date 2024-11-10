Israel tells citizens abroad to stay clear of International sporting events

The National Security Council on Sunday cautioned Israelis abroad to stay away from cultural and sporting events with the participation of Israelis, days after the violent attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam .

According to the NSC, Pro-Palestinians groups were calling to attack Israelis and Jews under the guise of protests and demonstration, and while taking advantage of public gatherings at the events, in order to maximize harm and exposure in the media.

2 View gallery Israeli soccer fans attacked in Amsterdam Friday ( Photo: X )

2 View gallery Anti-Israel protesters in Paris last month ( Photo: Stephane de Sakutin / AFP )

The council said organized plans to attack Israelis were observed in several European cities including Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris and some major cities in the UK.

Israel's national team is expected to play in a Paris on Thursday. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that he would attend the match to show support for Israel after events in Amsterdam.

Dutch police clash with pro-Palestine demonstrators on Sunday

On its web site the security council urged Israelis to exercise caution including avoiding any Jewish and Israeli markings, out of concern that terrorists or others will attempt to insert themselves into events and carry out attacks.

The NSC recommended that Israelis refrain from attending any sporting or cultural event in the coming week, stay away from demonstrations of any kind, mask their Israeli identity when ordering taxis on apps and be aware of areas at risk when traveling around, including neighborhoods with predominately migrant populations from countries who are adversaries of Israel.





