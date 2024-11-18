Pro-palestinian activists vandalize home of University of Washington president

The home and car of University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce were vandalized with spray-painted messages, including "Free Palestine," "Blood on Your Hands," and "Ana Mari is Complicit in Genocide."
The incident occurred the night before a Board of Regents meeting to discuss campus policies and responses to ongoing pro-Palestinian protests.
A pro-Palestinian student group shared footage of the vandalism on Instagram, claiming the act as a form of protest. The video shows masked individuals stenciling messages on Cauce’s front door and car, accompanied by a caption accusing her of complicity in "Palestinian genocide."
Flyers with protest demands were distributed in the neighborhood, alleging the university’s ties to Boeing enable war crimes. The protesters claimed Boeing supplied half of Israel's missiles from 2021 to 2023, including those used in refugee camps. They accused the university of whitewashing Boeing’s image, citing donations exceeding $100 million and its influence in career fairs and on the university's Board of Regents.
The protesters condemned Cauce, who has led the university for nearly a decade, for dismissing prior demands to sever ties with Boeing. They referenced a past statement attributed to her: "Someone that you barely know does something pretty awful, you make one set of decisions. Someone that has been a close friend of yours since you were two (Boeing) does something pretty awful, you look at it a little bit differently."
In a statement, the protesters vowed continued action, declaring: "So while Palestinians cannot experience peace, neither can she!! Neither can anyone who serves genocide."
University spokesperson Victor Balta condemned the vandalism, calling it "a crime" and saying that university policy would not be influenced by threats or criminal acts. He confirmed that multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating.
The Seattle chapter of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) also denounced the incident, labeling it "vandalism, threats, and property destruction by masked activists." The ADL called for those responsible to be held accountable and warned against escalating anti-Israel rhetoric turning violent.
