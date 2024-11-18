Pro-palestinian activists vandalize home of University of Washington president

A pro-Palestinian student group shared footage of the vandalism on Instagram, claiming the act as a form of protest. The video shows masked individuals stenciling messages on Cauce’s front door and car, accompanied by a caption accusing her of complicity in "Palestinian genocide."

Flyers with protest demands were distributed in the neighborhood, alleging the university’s ties to Boeing enable war crimes. The protesters claimed Boeing supplied half of Israel's missiles from 2021 to 2023, including those used in refugee camps. They accused the university of whitewashing Boeing’s image, citing donations exceeding $100 million and its influence in career fairs and on the university's Board of Regents.

