Two soldiers killed by drone strike from Iraq in the northern Golan

Sergeant Daniel Aviv Haim Sofer, 19, from Ashkelon, was a soldier in the 13th Battalion in the Golani Brigade, and Corporal Tal Dror (19) from Jerusalem, a communications soldier in the 13th Battalion, were killed by a drone strike launched from Iraq on Tuesday.

