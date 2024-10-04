Two soldiers killed by drone strike from Iraq in the northern Golan

Sergeant Daniel Aviv Haim Sofer, 19, from Ashkelon, was a soldier in the 13th Battalion in the Golani Brigade, and Corporal Tal Dror (19) from Jerusalem, a communications soldier in the 13th Battalion, were killed by a drone strike launched from Iraq on Tuesday.
The IDF spokesperson stated that 24 additional soldiers in varying levels. The impact occurred at approximately 02:50, and another drone was intercepted.
The sirens warning from the infiltration of the aircraft in the Golan were activated at 03:26 a.m. in the northern towns of Ein Zivan, Marom Golan, and more. A few hours later, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a pro-Iranian militia, claimed responsibility for the shooting. The claim of responsibility states that three attacks were carried out on targets in the north using drones.
Earlier, the IDF spokesperson informed that during the last four days of operations in southern Lebanon, more than 250 terrorists were eliminated, including 21 commanders. According to his statement, the 250 operatives included five battalion commanders, ten company commanders, and six department commanders. In addition, the IDF estimates that the entire southern Lebanon population evacuated and about 600 thousand left and arrived north of the Litani river.
The IDF continues to operate in southern Lebanon which combines air activity alongside limited targeted raids with tanks and artillery. The IDF added that during the operation, the forces eliminated terrorists entrenched in buildings adjacent to the fence, located and destroyed weapon caches, launchers ready for launch, and Hezbollah IEDs that were left behind.
