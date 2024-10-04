IDF finds large amounts of weapons, munitions in South Lebanon villages

Massive amounts of munitions remain in South Lebanon and cameras placed by Hezbollah operatives in the terrain, provide terrorists with intelligence on IDF troop movements and deployment. The forces that began a ground incursion into Lebanon earlier this week, have already uncovered many advanced anti-tank missiles.
The IDF revealed on Friday that its troops operating in South Lebanon have found massive amounts of weapons and terror infrastructure inside villages and homes. The ground operations aim is to remove them and prevent the terror group from using them to attack northern Israel.
"Over the past 24 hours, the troops discovered rocket launcher munitions, anti-tank missiles, and rockets - inside a residential home," the military said in a statement. "The weapons were found by a bed and a picture of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
The troops also located and confiscated dozens of weapons left behind in buildings and civilian homes in southern Lebanon. The weapons located include rocket launchers aimed at Israeli territory, anti-tank missiles, firearms, observation posts, and an explosive device buried by the enemy in the area."
The IDF said it was transporting truckloads of concrete to block tunnels, and blowing up others, while at least 100 terrorists have been killed. Israel also suffered casualties after nine soldiers were killed in the fighting.
The military said it has observed increasing Iranian efforts to arm Hezbollah and has therefore launched strikes on the border region between Lebanon and Syria including destroying underground tunnels used for arms smuggling.
On Thursday, the air force attacked a border crossing point at Masnaa, operated by the Lebanese government claiming it was used to bring in arms for Hezbollah.
IDF Arabic language spokesperson Major Avichay Adaree said that since Israel attacked Hezbollah run border crossings late last month, which were the main access point for weapons, the Masnaa border, became the primary source of weapons being brought into Lebanon.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: