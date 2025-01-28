UAV attack on southern Lebanon reported, despite cease-fire | Watch the video

An unusual attack in the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon was reported on Tuesday evening, less than two days after cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon was extended, allowing the IDF to remain in Lebanon for more than two more weeks.
According to the Al-Mayadeen channel, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, this was an attack by a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle).
The Beirut Health Ministry reported that there were seven casualties in the attack - which led to a large fire and smoke rising in the area. If the IDF did indeed attack the area, then this is the most significant attack in a long period of time in southern Lebanon.
Earlier, the Lebanese army claimed that the IDF opened fire on military personnel and civilians on the Yaron-Maroun al-Ras road, and that a soldier and three civilians were injured. This happened while Lebanese army soldiers were escorting residents returning to villages in the south of the country.
The White House announced earlier this week that the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon has been extended until February 18. The Americans issued the announcement in light of the fact that the IDF had not yet withdrawn from southern Lebanon, and due to crowds of Lebanese rioters, most of them acting at the behest of Hezbollah. The IDF fired distance shots at many of them, and according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, 22 civilians were killed.