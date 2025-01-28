UAV attack on southern Lebanon reported, despite cease-fire | Watch the video

An unusual attack in the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon was reported on Tuesday evening, less than two days after cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon was extended, allowing the IDF to remain in Lebanon for more than two more weeks.

According to the Al-Mayadeen channel, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, this was an attack by a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle).

The Beirut Health Ministry reported that there were seven casualties in the attack - which led to a large fire and smoke rising in the area. If the IDF did indeed attack the area, then this is the most significant attack in a long period of time in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, the Lebanese army claimed that the IDF opened fire on military personnel and civilians on the Yaron-Maroun al-Ras road, and that a soldier and three civilians were injured. This happened while Lebanese army soldiers were escorting residents returning to villages in the south of the country.

