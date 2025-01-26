IDF stays put in Lebanon after withdrawal deadline, Hezbollah threatens action

IDF forces remained in Lebanon on Sunday. 60 days after the cease-fire with Hezbollah began, despite the requirement to withdrawa all troops by 4:00 a.m. and after Israel formally announced that the pullout would be delayed over violations of the agreement by Lebanon.
The Lebanese army accused Israel of "delaying" its withdrawal and said in a statement it’s "ready to deploy immediately once the IDF withdraws." It also warned residents near the southern border to "exercise caution due to mines and dangerous objects left by the Israeli army."
IDF spokesperson in Arabic Col. Avichay Adraee posted a statement urging residents not to move south of the marked villages on the map provided by the military. "The IDF has no intention of attacking you, but for now, movement south of this line is prohibited until further notice. Anyone crossing south does so at their own risk," he wrote, listing over 60 villages off-limits to returnees.
French President Emmanuel Macron called on both sides to honor their commitments "as soon as possible to restore Lebanon's sovereignty." In a conversation with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Macron stressed compliance with the agreement, to which Aoun responded, "Israel must be forced to uphold the terms of the agreement to preserve regional stability."
Last Friday, the Prime Minister's Office said that the cease-fire agreement allows for the IDF’s phased withdrawal, which depends on Lebanon's enforcement of the deal, including Hezbollah's retreat north of the Litani River.
"As the agreement has not been fully implemented by Lebanon, the phased withdrawal will continue in coordination with the U.S. Israel will not endanger its residents and will ensure the safe return of citizens to their homes," the statement read.
On Thursday, Hezbollah threatened that any presence of Israeli forces in Lebanon beyond the 60-day deadline would be considered a "blatant violation" and an "attack on Lebanon's sovereignty." The terror group warned it might use "all means necessary" to reclaim the land.
Israel says hat the Lebanese army has yet to deploy fully in former Hezbollah strongholds, leading the Security Cabinet to decide — without a formal vote — that the withdrawal won’t be completed for now. Ministers agreed the IDF would respond forcefully to any violations by Hezbollah.
While Hezbollah has largely refrained from responding to Israeli actions in Lebanon, its messaging consistently warns that failure to withdraw could reignite conflict. Following Israel's announcement that its withdrawal would extend beyond 60 days, the U.S. expressed support for the actions.
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes called for an "urgent" extension of the cease-fire. "We’re pleased the IDF has begun withdrawing from central areas of southern Lebanon. All sides share the goal of preventing Hezbollah from threatening Lebanon or its neighbors," he said.