Israeli official refutes Ukraine envoy claims on Uman pilgrimage

A Foreign Ministry official said on Sunday that there was no basis for threats made by Ukraine's envoy that Israelis would be prevented from their annual pilgrim to Uman, the burial site of a Hassidic Rabbi. "Officials holding more senior positions in the Ukrainian government made it clear to Senior Israeli officials, that there would be no such steps taken," he said.

A Foreign Ministry official said on Sunday that there was no basis for threats made by Ukraine's envoy that Israelis would be prevented from their annual pilgrim to Uman, the burial site of a Hassidic Rabbi. "Officials holding more senior positions in the Ukrainian government made it clear to Senior Israeli officials, that there would be no such steps taken," he said.

A Foreign Ministry official said on Sunday that there was no basis for threats made by Ukraine's envoy that Israelis would be prevented from their annual pilgrim to Uman, the burial site of a Hassidic Rabbi. "Officials holding more senior positions in the Ukrainian government made it clear to Senior Israeli officials, that there would be no such steps taken," he said.