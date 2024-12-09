Watch: Palestinian security forces launch rare counterterror operation in Jenin

Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces launched an operation against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists in the Jenin refugee camp on Monday, marking their first entry into the area in years. Previously, the PA refrained from operating in the camp, leaving counterterrorism efforts to the IDF.

Images of the operation, an unusual offensive against terror squads in the camp, showed PA forces equipped with sniper rifles, tactical helmets and armored vehicles—all approved by Israel.

The raid followed escalating tensions between PIJ operatives and PA forces, sparked when terrorists seized two PA vehicles and paraded them through the camp. PA intelligence chief Majd Faraj visited the camp to mediate and prevent further conflict, but Monday’s raid signaled a shift in power dynamics, with the weakening of the PIJ-led Jenin Brigade.

Photos of stolen PA jeeps adorned with Hamas and PIJ flags served as a tipping point for the PA's decision to act. On Thursday, PA forces secured Jenin’s hospitals, sealing access to the camp in preparation for their incursion. On Monday, they opened the gates and launched an assault, clearing explosive devices planted by terrorists.

In a statement, PA security forces announced their mission to restore law and order in Jenin and its refugee camp for civilian protection.

“There will be no backing down from enforcing law and order, arresting criminals, confiscating resources and cutting off suspicious funds,” a spokesperson told the Wafa news agency, adding that all evidence would be presented to Palestinian courts and confirming that one security officer was moderately injured in the operation.

The repeated IDF incursions into Jenin in recent months are believed to have bolstered the PA’s confidence to reclaim control of the area. However, it remains unclear if the PA can maintain its hold on the camp—an outcome with potentially significant implications for West Bank security.