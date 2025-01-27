IAF launches airstrike on vehicle in Tulkarm in West Bank, killing Hamas commander| See video from scene

In a targeted counter-terrorism operation in West Bank, an Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked a vehicle in the Nur a-Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm at noon on Monday. The strike was part of a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet, according to the military.

A vehicle bombed in the Nur a-Shams camp in Tulkarm

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that al-Qassam Brigades Tulkarm commander Ihab Abu Atiwa, who was killed, was in the vehicle. Three other people were moderately and lightly injured and were evacuated to the government hospital in Tulkarm. Footage from the scene shows the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Since the start of Operation Iron Wall at the beginning of last week, two commanders of the Al-Qassam Brigades in the camp have been reported killed, including Abu Atiwa, as well as the commander of the Jenin Brigade affiliated with Islamic Jihad.

2 View gallery Al-Qassam Brigades Tulkarm commander Ihab Abu Atiwa was killed in the strike on the vehicle

Earlier Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced one man was dead and two moderately injured as a result of IDF gunfire near the Qalandiya camp. At the same time, the IDF's Iron Wall operation in Jenin continued, and the Palestinians published footage of terrorist houses that were set on fire or destroyed as a result of the forces' activities.

This is the seventh day of the IDF and Central Command operation in the Jenin refugee camp and surrounding villages, and so far 16 people have been killed and about 50 injured. According to the IDF, the forces have destroyed about 20 IEDs and dozens of pipe bombs, including using D9 engineering tools that exposed axes around the camp.

2 View gallery Airstrike on car in Tulkarm in West Bank

On Saturday night, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler, Layla al-Khatib was killed by IDF fire in Mutlat al-Shuhada, south of Jenin. An IDF spokesman said in response that, during the operation, the forces fired at terrorists who had barricaded themselves in a building.

Explosions in Jenin

On Monday, IDF forces continue to search houses in the heart of the Jenin refugee camp in order to locate weapons, explosives laboratories, bomb storage, and hideout apartments used for terrorist meetings. In recent days, the IDF has destroyed several explosive sites and bomb shelters used by terrorists. At the same time, about 35 people were arrested and taken for questioning by the IDF and Shin Bet. In addition to the detainees, dozens of Palestinians are being interrogated in the area by intelligence personnel.