IDF kills terrorist t after West Bank shooting attack

Troops confirm terrorist killed after hours-long chase including gunfights with after assailant opens fire on a minibus wounding at least three, one of them seriously

Elisha Ben Kimon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror attack
West Bank

Terrorist launches West Bank shooting attack

IDF forces were in an hours-long pursuit after a terrorist who carried out a West Bank shooting attack wounding at least three people, one of them seriously. After he was attacked from the air by a military chopper, the military was attempting to confirm that he had been killed.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
The attack on a minibus took place in the early morning hours and although troops on the scene returned fire, the terrorist escaped, and a manhunt was launched.
2 View gallery
המחבל שביצע את הפיגוע בבנימין מתחבא בשיחים המחבל שביצע את הפיגוע בבנימין מתחבא בשיחים
Terrorist hides in bushes during West Bank shooting attack

The troops were involved in periodic gun battles with the assailant who continued to evade capture. After he was struck from the air by an IDF chopper, the forces were attempting to confirm that he had been killed.
The military has been operating against terror suspects on the West Bank and have been on high alert especially since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Terror attacks have been carried out on nearly a daily basis in the West Bank and inside Israel as well.
2 View gallery
תיעוד ערבי מפיגוע הירי בחברוןתיעוד ערבי מפיגוע הירי בחברון
Muslim cleric shoots at settlers in Hebron
On Tuesday, two members of the security forces were wounded after they were shot by a terrorist near Bethlehem and days earlier, a cleric from a Hebron mosque opened fire at settlers in the Jewish neighborhood of Hebron.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""