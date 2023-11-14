IDF announces death in captivity of Noa Marciano, soldier who appeared in Hamas video

The IDF announced on Tuesday that Corporal Noa Marciano, 19, a lookout who had been kidnapped by Hamas and shown in a propaganda video, has died in captivity.
Read more:
An official from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit visited her family Monday night after Hamas released a video of her, calling it an act of “psychological terrorism.”
Ynet has opted not to feature the video as it carries content aimed at inciting psychological terror, in line with the IDF's statement.
Earlier this month, Noa's mother, Adi, expressed her concerns about her daughter's well-being while in captivity. "She might be without her glasses. I fear they might harm her. She's only 19 years old, what has transpired? As a mother, I sense that she's alive but crying out for help."
On October 12, Noa marked her birthday in Gaza. The final interaction between them took place at 7:30am on October 7, while they were transitioning at the base.
Haim Bibas, the mayor of Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, where Marciano resided, wrote, "This is the hardest news of all. Corporal Noa Marciano, who was kidnapped on Saturday, 10.7.23, has been declared a fallen IDF soldier. To the dear Marciano family, words cannot suffice to comfort you in your terrible loss and pain. On behalf of myself and all residents of Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, we share in your profound grief."
Earlier this month, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told families of hostages who were taken to Gaza that "Hamas is taking heavy blows on the battlefield and will try to hurt us using psychological warfare in the most sensitive and painful areas. Hamas is a murderous, inhumane organization, not interested in improving the situation of civilians in Gaza. The military pressure on it also serves our efforts to bring back the kidnapped."