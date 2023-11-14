IDF announces death in captivity of Noa Marciano, soldier who appeared in Hamas video

The IDF announced on Tuesday that Corporal Noa Marciano, 19, a lookout who had been kidnapped by Hamas and shown in a propaganda video , has died in captivity.

An official from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit visited her family Monday night after Hamas released a video of her, calling it an act of “psychological terrorism.”

2 View gallery Noa Marciano ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Ynet has opted not to feature the video as it carries content aimed at inciting psychological terror, in line with the IDF's statement.

Earlier this month, Noa's mother, Adi, expressed her concerns about her daughter's well-being while in captivity. "She might be without her glasses. I fear they might harm her. She's only 19 years old, what has transpired? As a mother, I sense that she's alive but crying out for help."

On October 12, Noa marked her birthday in Gaza. The final interaction between them took place at 7:30am on October 7, while they were transitioning at the base.

2 View gallery Marciano's mother, Adi ( Photo: Raz Shechnik )

Haim Bibas, the mayor of Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, where Marciano resided, wrote, "This is the hardest news of all. Corporal Noa Marciano, who was kidnapped on Saturday, 10.7.23, has been declared a fallen IDF soldier. To the dear Marciano family, words cannot suffice to comfort you in your terrible loss and pain. On behalf of myself and all residents of Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, we share in your profound grief."