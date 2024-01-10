Hezbollah takes steps to protect from targeted killing

Following the recent strikes in southern Lebanon attributed to Israel in which senior Hezbollah commanders w ere targeted in Israeli strikes, the Iran-backed terror organization decided to exercise caution instructing its operatives to take protective measures.

Hezbollah informed its operatives on Wednesday: "Do not respond to inquiries related to the region and surroundings; Israel is posing as internal security elements in the southern Lebanon area."

"Israel continues to seek alternatives and collect information about Hezbollah and the locations of the organization's soldiers in southern Lebanese villages, especially after Hezbollah destroyed a significant portion of its surveillance and espionage devices installed at the border,” the Iran-backed group said.

“Therefore, Israel is attempting to contact our families, using phone numbers that seem to be Lebanese, through phones and mobile devices, to gather information about the people, places, and locations that some of our operatives are in. Israel is pretending to be internal security authorities in the southern region, public security centers in Lebanon, and aid organizations. The caller speaks in a Lebanese accent and asks for information about family members, their locations, and additional details,” the statement read.

“This is how Israel verifies the presence of Hezbollah operatives in some houses. We call on our soldiers, especially those at the front, not to respond to inquiries related to the area and surroundings they are in and to the various movements of operatives – as well as to terminate the call, and to report it to the authorities."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), an organization associated with the Syrian opposition based in London, reported that out of concern for additional Israeli and American strikes against it, Hezbollah has deployed systems to jam signals and sent out electronic disruptions devices that would jam drones in several locations in Syria.