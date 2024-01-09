Hezbollah drone chief killed in Israel-linked strike in Lebanon

The Hezbollah air unit's commander for the Southern Lebanon region was killed in an airstrike near Majdal Selm on Tuesday.
According to Lebanese media reports, a vehicle was attacked near the funeral site of Wissam al-Tawil, a former commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan force who was killed on Monday.
The commander who was killed on Tuesday had reportedly led dozens of operations using explosive drones and was responsible for developing Hezbollah's suicide drone strategy.
Sky News in Arabic reported one fatality and several injuries in an attack near the funeral site. Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar reported that "four people were injured and evacuated from the attacked vehicle."
Syrian research institute NORS reported that the operative killed in Majdal Selm led Hezbollah's drone strategy in Southern Lebanon, including Tuesday morning's attack on the IDF Northern Command base in Safed.
Meanwhile, sources told Saudi television network Al Arabiya that "a senior member of Hezbollah's intervention unit (Radwan force) was killed in the Israeli attack."
Earlier, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching drones and rockets toward northern Israeli communities, which caused minor damage to the Northern Command base in Safed. "This is a response to the assassination of Radwan force commander Wissam al-Tawil yesterday and Salah Al-Arouri last week," the Shiite terrorist group announced.
Earlier, multiple rockets were fired from Lebanon and landed in unpopulated areas between Kibbutz Yiftach and Route 90 near the border. An anti-tank missile struck Moshav Ramot Naftali, while several missiles were intercepted near Kibbutz Malkia. Also, a number of drones were downed in the vicinity.
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem said on Tuesday, "We do not seek to escalate the war, but if Israel does so, the response and confrontation will be inevitable."
Reuters reported that three Hezbollah members were killed Tuesday morning in a targeted strike on their vehicle in the town of Ghandouriyeh in the south of Lebanon, citing two sources familiar with the group's operations. The Shiite organization later identified two of them as Sharif a-Said Nassr and Issa Ali Nur ad-Din.
The IDF said that the three were preparing to launch attack drones into Israel before being eliminated.
Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Israel in a bid to prevent a full-scale war with Hezbollah.