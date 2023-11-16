Beauty queen, lawyer, activist, calls on International women's groups to speak up

"Where are all 168 women's organizations? Where are the women leading the world, holding key positions? Where are you, the leading women in international media? We need you now, it's time to act. We're living in a time where there’s more women in global leadership roles than ever, where are you? I demand that the voices of women around the world be heard, to look into the eyes of the girls held hostage and vow to do everything, everything, for their immediate release.