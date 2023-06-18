Tinder co-founder seeks buyer to swipe right on his L.A. mansion

Sean Rad, the 37-year-old co-founder of the Tinder dating app, and his designer wife Lizzie Grover are listing their Los Angeles home for $32 million.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the pair purchased the estate during the summer of 2018 for a sum of $24 million, following extensive renovations and expansion of the original 1930s house.

Located in the West Hollywood foothills, the property underwent a transformation under the couple's ownership, as the residence offers over 10,600 square feet of modern living space, featuring five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, soaring ceilings, exquisite designer light fixtures, and luxurious marble finishes. Expansive glass bi-folding doors create a seamless blend between indoor and outdoor living areas, providing a truly captivating environment.

Tucked away behind privacy walls and gates, this three-story residence is nestled within a generous half-acre plot, surrounded by tall hedges for added seclusion. Upon entering, the main level welcomes you with a double-height living room and a formal dining room, both seamlessly connecting to the outdoors through glass doors.

The stylish eat-in kitchen is adorned with exquisite marble and bronze accents and provides access to a generously-sized courtyard. Additionally, there are two office spaces, one featuring elegant French oak wood and the other boasting a lively disco ball, adding a touch of uniqueness.

