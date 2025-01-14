'The first time I dared to dance again opened my mind': Helping Nova survivors find healing

“At first, I couldn’t even leave the house,” recalls Orian Shtaif, a survivor of the Nova Festival massacre. Like many others who endured the horror, Shtaif emerged physically unscathed but deeply emotionally scarred. “I was in a very dark place,” she says.

“I couldn’t even begin to understand what post-trauma meant, what trauma was, or what I had experienced there.” The loss of trust in her surroundings, combined with overwhelming emotions, left her struggling with negative thoughts.

It was the UJA-Federation of New York that stepped in to support Shtaif and other survivors. The philanthropic organization quickly backed several initiatives established in the aftermath of October 7, including Nova Tribe, a group founded by the festival’s organizers. “The Jewish Diaspora was there for us from the start,” says Naama Shmulevitz, one of Nova Tribe's founders.

“We formed an incredible bond built on mutual trust. Their support allowed us to expand our activities—community days, wellness events, and social workshops. It wasn’t just financial assistance; it was a genuine partnership. Without the New York Federation (UJA), we would be in a completely different place.”

UJA’s contribution to Nova survivors is part of a broader, massive aid effort for those impacted by the war. To date, more than 10 million shekels have been allocated to support organizations working with Nova survivors and their families. These funds have helped establish therapeutic farms focused on mental health and healing, fund community events, and launch rehabilitation programs for survivors, their families, and bereaved families.

“This is an unprecedented event that the world has never seen before,” says Gabriel Sod, Director of Government Relations at UJA Federation New York. “Hundreds murdered, dozens taken hostage at a festival. How do you even respond to something like this? It forced us to think differently, to look for creative solutions. If there’s one defining feature of the Nova community, it’s exactly that—creative, socially innovative entrepreneurs who, just days after the massacre, approached us with groundbreaking ideas to support the survivors.”

Still living through the trauma

One such initiative is SafeHeart, a program dedicated to supporting survivors. As Efrat Atun, the organization’s CEO, explains: “Our organization was founded by people who had already been providing emotional support at parties for years. We began operating on October 7 itself. We set up a website and reached out to those who attended the festival to connect them with therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, and social workers. Within two weeks, 500 volunteers were assisting 2,500 individuals.”

“At first, we thought we were only here for a short time, like damage control,” Atun continues. “By mid-October, we realized we had misread the situation. This terrorist attack happened on October 7 but, in many ways, is still ongoing. People are still living through it. That’s when we decided to formally establish the organization.”

“Beyond providing individual support,” says Gabriel Sod, “we quickly understood that the cornerstone of our strategy with the festival survivors had to be the community—not just the survivors themselves, the bereaved families, and the survivors' families, but also the community as a whole. Just days after October 7, the festival organizers set a goal: ‘We will dance again,’ and began a journey of healing and rebuilding the community. We knew our role was to help them accomplish this goal.”

The support from the Jewish Diaspora enabled not only an immediate response but also the development of long-term solutions. “Our donors in New York understood that this is a commitment extending beyond the immediate crisis—it’s an ongoing partnership.”

As Atun explains: “UJA-NY is our most significant partner. Since December and January, we’ve been in close contact. They not only provided financial support but also connected us with additional foundations, the government, and strategic partners. They helped us establish retreats and group processes for survivors and their families, showing them they are not alone.”

To date, SafeHeart has supported around 3,000 survivors and 500 family members, with over 1,000 individuals currently receiving ongoing therapy. Over the past year, more than 26,000 hours of therapy have been provided.

“The first time I dared to dance again, after a period when I couldn’t even listen to music, it opened my mind,” says Shtaif. “I realized that it’s okay not to feel okay. I have people I can rely on, and the strength comes from the community.”

Still, despite extensive efforts, many survivors face a long road to recovery. “Most survivors have not yet returned to their routines,” emphasizes Atun. “They need continued support from both the community and the state. We are committed to standing by them and ensuring they are not alone. The trauma is still very raw. We’re deeply concerned and understand how much work lies ahead and how much the survivors still need us.”