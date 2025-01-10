'Joint US-Israeli airstrikes' pound Yemen, reports say

Israel struck the port city of Hodeidah and the Haziz power station near Sanaa, Houthi-aligned Yemeni media reported Friday.

According to the Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah network, six strikes were carried out in the Hodeidah area in western Yemen.

Israeli Air Force strikes Sanaa, Yemen

The attack coincided with a separate air raid in Harf Sufyan in Yemen’s northwestern Amran province carried out by British and American forces, Al Masirah reported.

According to reports in Arab media, Western forces targeted underground facilities operated by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

The strikes reportedly also coincided with the weekly anti-Israel protest in Sanaa, with Al Masirah claiming explosions occurred near Al-Sabeen Square, where demonstrators gathered in solidarity with Palestinians. Al Masirah also reported six additional strikes at Ras Isa Port in Hodeidah Province.

According to some Yemeni sources, nearly 30 airstrikes were carried out across Sanaa and Hodeidah in what they described as a "joint U.S.-Israeli campaign."

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force intercepted three drones Thursday night, all believed to have been launched from Yemen. The first drone was downed shortly after 8 p.m., following an alert in Kibbutz Gevulot in southern Israel. The two subsequent drones were intercepted without alarms being triggered. The third interception was captured on video by residents in central Israel, including the Tel Aviv area.

According to the IDF, Houthi forces have launched approximately 320 drones toward Israel since the war began, with over 100 intercepted by the Israeli Air Force. Most of the drones either fell in open fields, failed to cross into Israeli airspace or caused no significant damage. Two direct impacts have been confirmed, while other incidents resulted in debris falls, including in a playground in Tel Aviv and a school in Ramat Efal .

Additionally, the IDF reported that the Houthis have launched around 40 surface-to-surface missiles toward Israel throughout the war, most of which were intercepted. "So far, we’ve confirmed one impact in addition to partial interceptions that resulted in debris falls," the military said.

Newly released footage showcased the interception of two drones, one by a fighter jet and another by a combat helicopter. In an audio recording from December 16, Air Force personnel discussed the interception of a surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen toward central Israel:

“We have a target on track toward Tel Aviv and the Gush Dan region,” a voice was heard saying before announcing, “Launch, interception. We have positive kill confirmation and multiple indications of a successful hit.”