Houthi missile attack on central Israel school results in 40 million shekels in damage

Once again, there has been huge damage from rockets falling on Gush Dan in central Israel. The damage from the missile fired from Yemen at an elementary school in the Ramat Efal neighborhood of Ramat Gan amounts to approximately NIS 40 million ($10.8 million), according to estimates by the Tax Authority. The heavy damage was caused mainly to the school and also to nearby buildings and apartments, Ynet has learned.
In comparison, a missile from Iran that hit the prestigious C&S residential complex in northern Tel Aviv on October 1, right before Rosh Hashanah, caused enormous damage to the apartments and restaurants there, which, as reported by Ynet, amounted to approximately NIS 50 million ($13.5 million). Only a few weeks ago, repairs were completed at the site and the restaurants, including the famous Turquoise, reopened to diners.
Compared to the heavy damage caused in Ramat Efal over the weekend by the missile that the IDF determined was "partially intercepted," the damage from the missile that was not intercepted at all and hit a public park in Tel Aviv's Jaffa quarter on Friday night likely will amount to "only" a few million shekels, with most of the damage caused to the park itself, as well as broken windows and damage to furniture in hundreds of apartments and businesses in the area. The Tax Authority told Ynet that the current estimate is that about 350-400 claims will be filed by residents in the area.
The Tax Authority's compensation fund takes care of the compensation and takes care of damaged public property, such as the Ramat Efal school and the public garden in Jaffa, and takes care of repairs at these sites.
Ynet recently reported that the direct damage in the northern Lebanese border towns and the Golan Heights is estimated at about NIS 2 billion ($540,000), and the indirect damage to businesses is estimated at another NIS 3 billion ($810,000). The direct damage from missile strikes in the Gaza Strip is estimated at about NIS 1.5 billion ($405,000), and in recent weeks reconstruction of the buildings that were completely damaged in the kibbutzim on the border with Gaza has already begun. The direct damage from the strike last month in Ramat Gan was estimated at NIS 100 million ($27 million), while the indirect damage following the shutdown of economic activity on the main commercial street is estimated to be about NIS 250 million ($67.5 million).