Hamas provides list of next hostages to be released; in Jenin op, IDF troops kill 6 terrorists

According to Israeli officials, Hamas has provided to Israel a list of 13 hostages to be released on Sunday. According to the sources, this time the terrorist organization did not separate family members as it did in the second group. Most of those set to be released come from one community and there is an expectation that the current list will also include American citizens.

Meanwhile, following the Thai government's announcement that five of its citizens who were released from Hamas captivity in recent days did not appear on the original lists of the kidnapped, the estimate in Israel is that the number of kidnapped is still more than 200. The possible explanation for this is that some of the kidnapped workers were illegal residents that Israel did not know about.

Overnight between Saturday and Sunday, Israel Defense Forces soldiers killed six terrorists during a counter-terrorism operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, which lasted more than 12 hours. During an exchange of fire, another 10 terrorists were injured, including by IDF aircraft strikes from the air. In addition, the troops arrested nine wanted persons and confiscated weapons, ammunition, charges and military equipment, and destroyed a munitions laboratory they located.

During the operation, the Palestinian terrorist who killed Aviad Nir, 28, and his father Shai Silas Nigreker, 60, from Ashdod, in the West Bank town of Huwara where they had stopped to get their car fixed, was arrested by Israeli forces operating in the Jenin refugee camp was arrested overnight. He was one of nine wanted persons arrested duing the Jenin operation. The forces also confiscated weapons, ammunition, charges and military equipment, and destroyed a munitions laboratory they located.

Professor Itai Pessach, the director of the Safra children's hospital at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, where the 12 hostages who were released Saturday night were taken, reported on Sunday morning that "the days of captivity are evident on them, but none of them will need medical intervention." He added: "We will continue to support them physically and mentally. The intensity of the emotion and the sense of mission that accompanied me and all the staff members is great. Despite the joy, we join all the people of Israel and wish for the return of all the hostages."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke early Sunday morning with US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin, who welcomed the return of the hostages to Israel and acknowledged its role in increasing humanitarian aid and the transfer of fuel to Gaza.

According to the U.S. Pentagon, Austin told Gallant that humanitarian aid must expand, and that citizens in Gaza must be guaranteed protected spaces for receiving aid, something he said will lead to the resolution of the crisis with the United States, foreign governments and international organizations that coordinate the transfer of aid.

Austin also condemned the continued attacks against Israel from the Lebanese border, and expressed his support for the return of Israeli citizens to their homes in the north.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid Al-Ansari told CNN that Doha hopes that the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas will be extended beyond four days. "We hope that the momentum of the release of the hostages and the four-day cease-fire will allow us to extend the cease-fire beyond those four days, and as a result enter into more serious discussions regarding the rest of the hostages," he said.

Al-Ansari added that he continues to work with senior officials in Qatar to address the concerns of Israel and Hamas regarding the implementation of the blueprint for the release of the hostages. "In this type of mediation, you will always see that both sides say that the other side did not comply with the agreement," he said.

Al-Ansari also stated that he cannot confirm that American citizens will be released from Hamas captivity during the third day of the cease-fire.

The Qatari spokesman further said that Doha is working with Egypt, the US and both sides in the conflict to ensure that the agreed amount of trucks with humanitarian aid are allowed to enter the Gaza Strip.

