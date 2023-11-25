After delays, second group of Gaza hostages expected to be released

Five hours after the return of the second batch of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza was supposed to begin on Saturday afternoon, Egypt announced that the 13 hostages would indeed leave Gaza on Saturday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Hamas announced that it would go through with the exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners after the "efforts of Egypt and Qatar, who throughout the day tried to ensure the continuation of the temporary truce."

Qatar confirmed after the announcement that eight children and five women being held hostage by Hamas will be released. Seven citizens of foreign countries who were taken hostage on October 7 are also expected to be released.

An Israeli official, meanwhile, announced that if the hostages are not returned by midnight, the Israel Defense Forces will restart its ground operations in Gaza.

Hamas announced in an official statement earlier on Saturday that it would postpone the release of the hostages, claiming that Israel had violated the conditions of the cease-fire agreement.

Specifically, the terror organization claimed that Israel had not allowed enough aid trucks into Gaza and had failed to meet "the agreed-upon standards for releasing prisoners."

Israel committed to allow 200 aid trucks and four fuel trucks in each day. Each truck must be inspected before it crosses into Gaza to ensure that it is not carrying contraband for Hamas, and then it must wait its turn to pass through Egypt's Rafah Crossing, which is a small crossing. By Saturday afternoon, however, 70 trucks had passed through, with the rest lined up to make their way into Gaza. In addition, Hams demanded that some of those trucks reach northern Gaza. Israel has said 50 trucks with food, water, shelter equipment and medical supplies had deployed to northern Gaza under United Nations supervision, the first significant aid delivery there since the start of the war.

Meanwhile, Hamas has claimed that as part of the agreement, the longest-serving Palestinian prisoners would be released. Israel says there was no agreement, just a promise to make an effort in this area. At the same time, Israel had complained that Hamas did not release the children that it had promised to in the first group and Hamas responded that they also made no such promise, just agreed to make an effort.

The announcement by Egypt and Qatar that the impasse had been overcome came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted a situation assessment with security officials on the subject "with all security elements in order to verify that the second phase is proceeding as planned."