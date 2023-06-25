Boats set ablaze in the Sea of Galilee raise arson suspicions

Seven boats docked in the Migdal Beach area of the Sea of Galilee caught fire overnight between Saturday and Sunday. Five of the boats were completely burned, and there were no casualties.

Seven boats docked in the Migdal Beach area of the Sea of Galilee caught fire overnight between Saturday and Sunday. Five of the boats were completely burned, and there were no casualties.

Seven boats docked in the Migdal Beach area of the Sea of Galilee caught fire overnight between Saturday and Sunday. Five of the boats were completely burned, and there were no casualties.

Five firefighting teams that were called to the scene gained control over the fire during the night, and the Tiberias police have initiated an investigation. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and suspicions of arson will be investigated.

Five firefighting teams that were called to the scene gained control over the fire during the night, and the Tiberias police have initiated an investigation. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and suspicions of arson will be investigated.

Five firefighting teams that were called to the scene gained control over the fire during the night, and the Tiberias police have initiated an investigation. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and suspicions of arson will be investigated.

The police also are investigating another suspected arson incident that occurred Saturday night in the Upper Galilee, after agricultural equipment was burned in a hangar near the Tzahar Industrial Park, adjacent to the Bedouin town Tuba-Zangariyye. Fire defense systems deployed on-site extinguished the flames and prevented significant damage to the equipment and building. This is another case of suspected arson related to protection payments and money extortion.

The police also are investigating another suspected arson incident that occurred Saturday night in the Upper Galilee, after agricultural equipment was burned in a hangar near the Tzahar Industrial Park, adjacent to the Bedouin town Tuba-Zangariyye. Fire defense systems deployed on-site extinguished the flames and prevented significant damage to the equipment and building. This is another case of suspected arson related to protection payments and money extortion.

The police also are investigating another suspected arson incident that occurred Saturday night in the Upper Galilee, after agricultural equipment was burned in a hangar near the Tzahar Industrial Park, adjacent to the Bedouin town Tuba-Zangariyye. Fire defense systems deployed on-site extinguished the flames and prevented significant damage to the equipment and building. This is another case of suspected arson related to protection payments and money extortion.