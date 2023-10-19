Iran TV says proxies to attack Israel from all sides

Report says Houthis possess missiles with range of 2,000 km, Hezbollah able to hit Tel Aviv and naval ships at sea and Iraq Shi'ite militias already entrenched on Syria Golan

Lior Ben Ari|
Iranian television drew for its viewers the regime's plan for the attack on Israel. "They will be hit from all sides," the report said the Shite militias in Iraq and Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthi rebels in Yemen will launch a coordinated attack including missile fire and attack drones to create a siege of Israel.
"No one will stop the forces of the resistance," Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said in the broadcast.
3 View gallery
עלי חמינאי עלי חמינאי
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei
(Photo: AFP)
Iran claims the Houthis possess missiles with a range of some 2,000 kilometers (nearly 1,250 miles) and Hezbollah has advanced rockets able to target Israeli naval vessels and Tel Aviv. The report also said the pro-Iran Iraqi militias were entrenched in the Syria part of the Golan Heights. "Such an attack could begin within days if the Supreme Leader's demands to stop Israeli strikes on Gaza are ignored."
3 View gallery
הפגנה ב איראן טהרן אחרי פיצוץ בית החולים ב עזההפגנה ב איראן טהרן אחרי פיצוץ בית החולים ב עזה
A pro-Hamas demonstration in Iran after claims Israel hit a Gaza hospital
(Photo: Majid Asgaripour / WANA)
In a call between Iran's military chief Gen. Mohammad Bagheri and defense minister of Russia and Qatar, Russian Sergei Shoigu said Israel's continued crimes, and the assistance it receives from some in the West may lead to others being forced to join the conflict. "We are very concerned about a far-reaching assault on civilians," he said.
3 View gallery
תימן צנעא מורדים חות'ים חמושים חותיםתימן צנעא מורדים חות'ים חמושים חותים
Iran backed Houthi rebels in Yemen
(Photo: AFP)
Iran's report of the possible multi-front attack on Israel comes as U.S. carriers and support vessels gather in the area, including the Arabian Gulf and the Eastern Mediterranean.
