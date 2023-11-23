Information on hostage deal timing in coming hours, Qatar says as fighting continues





Qatar, which has led the negotiations along with Egypt and the United States for a hostage exchange deal, announced on Thursday morning that the information about the implementation of the deal which would see a limited number of hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners and a pause in the fighting, would come in the next few hours.

"The talks regarding the implementation of the cease-fire agreement are progressing positively, and the announcement of the date of the cease-fire entering into force will be in the coming hours. Work continues with both sides and our partners in Cairo and Washington to hasten the start of the agreement," the spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

The statement comes hours after National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi said that hostages held in Gaza would not be released on Thursday as had been expected, despite Hamas officials declaring a truce will come into effect in the morning hours. "Negotiations for the release of our captives are ongoing and continuous. The release will commence according to the original agreement between the parties, not before Friday," he said in a statement.

A political source told Ynet that one of the reasons for the last-minute delay is that Israel has not received the names of the hostages who will be released. The Wall Street Journal reported that Hamas has provided the name, gender and nationality of most of the hostages, but failed to indicate whether they were alive or not.

Palestinian reports said on Thursday morning that the IDF arrested during the night the director of the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, as well as several medical personnel.

The American warship USS Thomas Hudner early Thursday morning shot down multiple one-way attack drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen in the Red Sea area. Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, the Houthis have launched missiles and drones at Israeli territory. The last missile was intercepted Wednesday by an F-35 plane, far from Eilat.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who passed by an Israeli restaurant in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York on Wednesday evening broke tables, spray painted the Israeli flag that was displayed at the entrance with a red triangle identified with Hamas terror videos and threatened the employees there. Police officers who were called to the scene remained to secure those present until the protesters left.

"I'm in Israel on a visit and I can't relax, I feel like my team is in danger and I don't know how to help them," said the owner of the Zizi restaurant, Maor Vanuno.

Israeli restaurants in New York have become targets for pro-Palestinian protesters since the beginning of the war. The long-time Jewish institution 2nd Avenue Deli spread pro-Israel posts on social media and donated all its profits for a day to the "Rescue Union," then was vandalized with a swastika at the entrance. The windows of the building that houses a bakery were smashed and defaced with "Free Palestine" graffiti.

In another anti-Israel incident on the other side of the United States, one of the largest synagogues in Seattle, Washington, Herzl-Ner Tamid, was vandalized Wednesday night with graffiti and blood smears. Some of the grafitti read: "Shame," "Stop killing," "Shame on Israel" and "Cease fire forever." The FBI has opened a hate crime investigation.

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who represents the area, said she was "appalled by the anti-Semitic vandalism." According to her, "This synagogue and its community are so important to our community and my heart is with them. We must continue to condemn the rising hatred wherever we see it."