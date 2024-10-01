Several hurt in terror attack in Tel Aviv's Jaffa quarter

Several people were hurt on Tuesday in a terror shooting attack. Initial reports indicated two terrorists opened fire on people getting off the light rail in Jaffa's main street.

Several people were hurt on Tuesday in a terror shooting attack. Initial reports indicated two terrorists opened fire on people getting off the light rail in Jaffa's main street.

Several people were hurt on Tuesday in a terror shooting attack. Initial reports indicated two terrorists opened fire on people getting off the light rail in Jaffa's main street.