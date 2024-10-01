Several hurt in terror attack in Tel Aviv's Jaffa quarter

Initial reports indicate terrorists opened fire on people getting off the light rail on Jaffa's main road; a stabbing attack was reported in a nearby street| this is a breaking story

Site of Tel Aviv shooting attack

Several people were hurt on Tuesday in a terror shooting attack. Initial reports indicated two terrorists opened fire on people getting off the light rail in Jaffa's main street.
Sight of a terror attack in Tel Aviv's Jaffa quarter
Police anti-terror teams were heading to the scene.
Terrorists carrying assault rifles shoot at victims in Tel Aviv
A stabbing attack was reported nearby.
Emergency medical service Magen David Adom said people suffered different degrees of injury, at least some of them in critical condition and some were unconscious when teams arrived on the scene.

This is a breaking story.

