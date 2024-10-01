Several hurt in terror attack in Tel Aviv's Jaffa quarter

Several people were hurt on Tuesday in a terror shooting attack. Initial reports indicated two terrorists opened fire on people getting off the light rail in Jaffa's main street.
Police anti-terror teams were heading to the scene.
A stabbing attack was reported nearby.
Emergency medical service Magen David Adom said people suffered different degrees of injury, at least some of them in critical condition and some were unconscious when teams arrived on the scene.
This is a breaking story.
