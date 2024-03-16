Fatah blasts Hamas leaders: you're staying in '7-star hotels' while Gazans suffer

Tensions between Hamas and Fatah reach a new peak following Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas's decision to appoint Mohammad Mustafa as the head of the new Palestinian technocrat government.

"Forming a government without national consensus is a meaningless step that deepens the division among Palestinians,” Hamas said in a statement also endorsed by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. “It demonstrates the depth of the crisis in the Authority's leadership, the disconnect from reality, and the wide gap between it and our people."

Abbas’ Fatah movement launched an unprecedented attack on the terrorist groups in response, expressing astonishment at "the exclusion and division in Hamas' discourse.”

“We wonder, who did Hamas consult within the Palestinian leadership when it decided to embark on the October 7 adventure, leading to a catastrophe far more horrific and brutal than the disaster of 1948?” a statement read.

“With whom in the Palestinian leadership did Hamas consult when it is now negotiating with Israel and offering concession after concession, with no other aim than securing guarantees for its leaders' personal security?"

Furthermore, Fatah accused Hamas of seeking an agreement with Netanyahu "to maintain its divisive role in Gaza and the Palestinian arena."

It further stated, "the entity that led to Israel's reoccupation of Gaza and the catastrophe Palestinians are experiencing, especially in Gaza, has no right to dictate the national priorities."

"Any rational person not detached from his people and the horrific and tragic reality they are experiencing in Gaza would know that the primary priority for all Palestinians is to stop the war now, provide aid, rebuild the Strip and reunify the Palestinian homeland. Hamas has stated in its declaration that this is not its priority," Fatah declared.

“Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Mustafa is armed with a national agenda, not the false agendas that have only brought sorrow to the Palestinian people and achieved nothing. Does Hamas expect us to appoint a prime minister from Iran, or for Tehran to appoint one for us?"

Fatah also critiqued Hamas's leadership abroad, mainly residing in Qatar since the start of the war. "It seems they are living comfortably in 7-star hotels, blind to justice. We wonder why most of Hamas's leadership lives abroad, and why they and their families fled, leaving the Palestinian people to face a brutal war without protection?"

In a further hint at the close ties between Hamas and Iran, they wrote, "Fatah calls on Hamas' leadership to stop being dependent on foreign agendas."

The Palestinian leadership has been divided since the civil war in the Gaza Strip in June 2007, during which Hamas took control of the territory.

Recently, there has been increased criticism of the Palestinian Authority and its 88-year-old leader, Mahmoud Abbas, for their role during the war.