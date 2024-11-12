IDF strikes Dahieh, brings down apartment block

The attacks came after the IDF Arabic language spokesperson posted three consecutive warnings, minutes apart, for residents of the area to leave for safety.

The attacks came after the IDF Arabic language spokesperson posted three consecutive warnings, minutes apart, for residents of the area to leave for safety.

The attacks came after the IDF Arabic language spokesperson posted three consecutive warnings, minutes apart, for residents of the area to leave for safety.

Videos of the attack on the residential block showed a missile heading toward it before it was destroyed. Lebanese media said a health institute was also hit.

Videos of the attack on the residential block showed a missile heading toward it before it was destroyed. Lebanese media said a health institute was also hit.

Videos of the attack on the residential block showed a missile heading toward it before it was destroyed. Lebanese media said a health institute was also hit.