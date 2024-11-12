IDF strikes Dahieh, brings down apartment block

Attacks on the Hezbollah stronghold come after three consecutive warnings to local residents to leave the area for their own safety; missile seen targeting high-rise building 

LIor Ben Ari|
Israel launched strikes on Beirut's Dahieh quarter on Tuesday brining a multi-story building down in a massive explosion.
The attacks came after the IDF Arabic language spokesperson posted three consecutive warnings, minutes apart, for residents of the area to leave for safety.

IDF strikes Beirut's Dahieh on Tuesday

Videos of the attack on the residential block showed a missile heading toward it before it was destroyed. Lebanese media said a health institute was also hit.
IDF strikes Beirut's Dahieh on Tuesday
(Photo: Bilal Hussein / AP)
(Photo: Adnan Abidi / Reuters)
At the same time Hezbollah targeted the northern cities of Acre and Haifa with rockets. Rockets also targeted the Upper Galilee region after a drone launched from Lebanon crashed outside a kindergarten in the Haifa suburb of Nesher.

