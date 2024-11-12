IDF strikes Dahieh, brings down apartment block

Israel launched strikes on Beirut's Dahieh quarter on Tuesday brining a multi-story building down in a massive explosion.
The attacks came after the IDF Arabic language spokesperson posted three consecutive warnings, minutes apart, for residents of the area to leave for safety.
Videos of the attack on the residential block showed a missile heading toward it before it was destroyed. Lebanese media said a health institute was also hit.
At the same time Hezbollah targeted the northern cities of Acre and Haifa with rockets. Rockets also targeted the Upper Galilee region after a drone launched from Lebanon crashed outside a kindergarten in the Haifa suburb of Nesher.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: