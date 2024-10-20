Shin Bet chief meets new Egyptian intelligence chief to advance hostage deal

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar traveled to Cairo on Sunday for an introductory meeting with Egypt's new intelligence chief, Hassan Rashad, to advance negotiations and move forward on discussions for a deal after the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Ahead of Sunday's security cabinet meeting, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a discussion on efforts to bring back hostages held in Gaza by Hamas. The meeting was attended by IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and other security officials.

After the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar last week, families of hostages called on the government to push for a cease-fire and hostage release deal. Several families gathered at the Hostage Families' Headquarters in Tel Aviv on Sunday, demanding progress on a deal under the banner: "Enough excuses—it's time to bring the hostages home." Sharon Sharabi, brother of Yossi (murdered) and Eli, said: "Recent developments have created a real opportunity to bring the hostages back."

He said Sinwar had been the obstacle to an agreement. "Now that obstacle has been removed, it’s time to fulfill the will of the Israeli public and act according to the moral compass that’s been ignored for a whole year. People are celebrating the impressive achievements of the IDF and security forces, but let’s not forget—the main goal has yet to be achieved. The prime minister promised to bring everyone back. It’s time to deliver."

Gilad Korngold, the father of hostage Tal Shoham, echoed this sentiment. "There will be no victory until the last hostage returns." He recounted that it has been "380 days since my Tal was kidnapped to Gaza from Kibbutz Be'eri, along with his whole family—my grandchildren, my daughter-in-law, her mother, her aunt, and her cousin. Victory will be measured by the supreme moral test of bringing them back. Prime Minister, it is your duty, both Jewish and state, to bring them all home."

Korngold then directly addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "After the assassination, you said the main mission is to bring them back. We demand to know what you are concretely planning to do to make this happen. Their time is up. If you can’t bring the hostages back, have the courage to tell the public. If that’s not the case, use your majority to bring them home. We demand answers and action. Their time has run out, and so have your excuses."

