IDF carries out most extensive strike on S. Lebanon since war began

Military confirms reports in Lebanon of an attack on the Suluki Valley, where Hezbollah position, military instillations and weapons production infrastructure were targeted; Lebanese security say there were at least 16 airstrikes in quick succession

The IDF on Tuesday, reports that it had carried out major strikes on the Suluki Valley in South Lebanon, using Air Force and artillery, targeting dozens of Hezbollah "position, military instillations and weapons production infrastructure."
The military said the wooded area had been used to hide weapons and infrastructure to be used to target Israeli civilians and soldiers.
Israel strikes targets in S. Lebanon on Tuesday
"This was a combined air and land strike against many Hezbollah target, a senior officer in the northern command said. "This was one of the more extensive strikes we carried out since the war began and was completed in a matter of a few short minutes," he said.
Lebanese security sources told Reuters there were at least 16 airstrikes in quick succession on the Suluki Valley, describing them as the "densest bombardment of a single location" since border-area hostilities began three months ago.
IDF images of a strike on Hezbollah anti-tank missile launchers
(Photo: IDF)
Earlier Hezbollah said it had launched rockets at Israeli troops across the hilly frontier. And in Israel, the IDF said its special forces had carried out a strike in the area of Ayta al-Shaab in south Lebanon "to remove a threat", and that its aircraft also struck a Hezbollah anti-tank missile launcher in the region.
