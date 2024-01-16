IDF carries out most extensive strike on S. Lebanon since war began

The IDF on Tuesday, reports that it had carried out major strikes on the Suluki Valley in South Lebanon, using Air Force and artillery, targeting dozens of Hezbollah "position, military instillations and weapons production infrastructure."

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The military said the wooded area had been used to hide weapons and infrastructure to be used to target Israeli civilians and soldiers.

2 View gallery Israel strikes targets in S. Lebanon on Tuesday

"This was a combined air and land strike against many Hezbollah target, a senior officer in the northern command said. "This was one of the more extensive strikes we carried out since the war began and was completed in a matter of a few short minutes," he said.

Lebanese security sources told Reuters there were at least 16 airstrikes in quick succession on the Suluki Valley, describing them as the "densest bombardment of a single location" since border-area hostilities began three months ago.

2 View gallery IDF images of a strike on Hezbollah anti-tank missile launchers ( Photo: IDF )