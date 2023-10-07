Netanyahu: We are at war and will win

Prime Minister makes first on-camera appearance five hours after Hamas launches a surprise attack that includes massive rocket barrages and infiltrating militants who take Israelis hostage

Itamar Eichner|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel was at war. "Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack on Israel and its citizens," he said in his first on-the-record reaction released in a post five hours after the Hamas launched a surprise attack.
"I've instructed first of all to clear the terrorists from communities they had infiltrated into, and that is in progress. I've ordered an extensive callup of reserves to respond in a war the enemy has never seen before. We are at war and we will emerge triumphant," he said.
4 View gallery
ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בהצהרה מהקריה בתל אביבראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בהצהרה מהקריה בתל אביב
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is at war
Netanyahu spoke after a security briefing at the military HQ in Tel Aviv calling on Israelis to adhere to instructions from the Home Front Command.
4 View gallery
פגיעות ישירות באשקלוןפגיעות ישירות באשקלון
Rocket hits Ashkelon
(Photo : Ahmad Gharbli / AFP)
The Iran-backed Hezbollah group hailed the Hamas offensive and said it was a message to Arab nations that were considering normalizing relations with Israel.
Earlier Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also said this was war. In a statement, he said Hamas made a grave error when it decided to attack Israel.
4 View gallery
תקיפת צה"ל בעזהתקיפת צה"ל בעזה
Israel strikes in Gaza
(Photo: AFP)
Israel's medical emergency services MDA called for people to donate blood and hundreds were reported to head the call, arriving at Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital.
4 View gallery
אזרחים ישראלים מגיעים לתרום דם באיכילוב, תל אביבאזרחים ישראלים מגיעים לתרום דם באיכילוב, תל אביב
Tel Aviv residents donate blood at the Ichilov hospital
Meanwhile, rocket fire continued throughout the morning with sirens blaring in the Jerusalem area, central Israel including Tel Aviv and other major metropolitan centers. There were two confirmed deaths but that number was expected to be higher.
