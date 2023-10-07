Western leaders stand by Israel amid Hamas attack

Western governments condemned the murderous surprise attack launched by Hamas against Israel on Saturday. The Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem, Stephanie Hallett, tweeted "Sickened by the images coming out of southern Israel of dead and wounded civilians at the hands of terrorists from Gaza. The United States stands with Israel."

Several countries in Europe were quick to emphasize Israel's full right to defend itself. The most decisive comment was made by the Italian and British governments. The German government announced that "Terror will never prevail, we support Israel's right to defend itself". "Israel has our full solidarity and the right under international law to defend itself against terror," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, said.

Following Hamas' full-scale attack against Israel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen tweeted "strongly condemn the large scale attacks against Israel and reject terrorism in all forms. My thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Additional European leaders have joined to condemn Hamas and support Israel. "I strongly condemn today’s atrocious terrorist attack against Israel, causing a high number of casualties among civilians. We stand by the people of Israel and fully support its right to self- defense," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted today. "Terrifying news reaches us today from Israel. The rocket fire from Gaza and the escalating violence shock us deeply. Germany condemns these attacks by Hamas and stands by Israel," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The French Embassy in Tel Aviv also issued a strong condemnation: "Horrified by the developments coming from the south of the country. These terrorist attacks are inadmissible and must be condemned by everyone."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the European Union, Josep Borrell, said that the Union strongly condemns the attack by Hamas: "We follow with anguish the news coming from Israel. We unequivocally condemn the attacks by Hamas. This horrific violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence solve nothing. The EU expresses its solidarity with Israel in these difficult moments".

Ukraine, which itself is in the midst of an ongoing war, has also said that it supports Israel's right to "defend itself and its people". Ukraine is dealing with the war against Russia with incessant Russian attacks in which Moscow uses drones made by Iran, an ally of Hamas, against it. The Russian reaction to the events in the south, on the other hand, was completely different: a Russian diplomat said before noon that Moscow "calls for restraint".

