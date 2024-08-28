IDF raids West Bank refugee camps in major counterterror sweep

Exchanges of fire in the Jenin refugee camp





The IDF launched a major counterterrorism operation in West Bank refugee camps near Jenin, Tulkarm, and the Far'a camp in the Jordan Valley early Wednesday. At least eleven terrorists have been reportedly killed, most in Jenin.

According to Palestinian sources, at least six terrorists were reported killed in intense clashes in Jenin, including four who died in an airstrike targeting a vehicle: Ahmad al-Sous, Saeed al-Wahdan, Mohammed Abu Zamiru and Ahmad Hussein Yacoub. The Palestinian Health Ministry also reported the deaths of Qassam Jabareen and Aseem al-Dabaia in Jenin, with additional terrorists wounded. Five more terrorists were killed in the nearby city of Tubas.

Exchanges of fire in West Bank





3 View gallery IDF launches raid on Nur a-Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm

This operation comes in response to a recent attack in Tel Aviv , launched from the Tulkarm area, which is currently a focus of the IDF’s efforts. The operation, involving two brigade-level combat teams, is expected to continue for several days. Three of the terrorists killed in Tulkarm were targeted in an airstrike.

"Security forces have initiated a counterterrorism operation in Jenin and Tulkarm," the IDF said in a statement. "Forces are surrounding local hospitals to prevent terrorists from seeking refuge inside."

Hundreds of soldiers, supported by military air cover, are participating in the operation, with efforts being made to allow local civilians to leave the targeted areas. Palestinian reports indicate that the military has blocked entrances to the city of Jenin.

3 View gallery Terrorists eliminated in Jenin

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF confirmed that five terrorists were eliminated in a drone strike on Monday in Nur a-Shams, targeting a compound used as a command center for attacks.

The Palestinians claimed the strike hit a warehouse filled with explosives. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that "five bodies were brought to the Tulkarm Governmental Hospital as a result of the bombing in the Nur a-Shams camp."

3 View gallery Terrorists killed in drone strike near Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday

One of the dead was Jibril Jibril, a 20-year-old from Qalqilya affiliated with Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades. He was released from an Israeli prison as part of a hostage exchange deal in November and quickly became involved in several shooting incidents, making him a wanted man.

According to Palestinian sources, the bombed warehouse was located behind the home of Abu Shuja, the commander of the Tulkarm Battalion of Islamic Jihad, who has previously been the target of assassination attempts. In April, Palestinians reported that Abu Shuja was killed by IDF forces along with four other terrorists, but it was later revealed that these reports were incorrect.

Since October 7, more than 70 airstrikes have been carried out by the IDF in the West Bank.