Man dies in Tel Aviv blast; authorities suspect botched terror attack

A suspected bungled terrorist attack killed a man in his 50s on Lehi Street in southern Tel Aviv on Sunday evening. Authorities believe the man was carrying an explosive device, which detonated prematurely.

A 33-year-old passerby on an electric scooter was also injured by shrapnel and was taken to Sourasky Medical Center with limb and chest injuries.

2 View gallery The scene of the blast in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

Tel Aviv District Police Commander Peretz Amar, speaking at the scene, said the deceased was not an "innocent civilian" and confirmed that the possibility of a terror attack is being investigated, with the Shin Bet security service involved.

“At around 8:00 p.m., we received dozens of calls reporting a loud explosion on Lehi Street,” Amar said. “Officers found a mutilated body and signs of an explosion on the wall. We are having difficulty identifying the body.”

Amar added that while it’s too early to determine whether the incident was criminal or terror-related, the characteristics of the scene make the terror angle highly relevant. "The victim’s identity is crucial to understanding the nature of the event," he said. An additional injured person, who happened to be passing by, may provide further insights.

Magen David Adom paramedic Nitzan Faraj described the scene. "We were called due to reports of a loud explosion. Upon arrival, we saw a truck on fire and a man in his 50s lying unconscious with severe multi-system trauma. Despite medical checks, he had no pulse or respiration, and we had no choice but to pronounce him dead at the scene."

2 View gallery ( Photo: Israel Police )

Nearby residents expressed their fear and confusion. "I heard the explosion and didn’t know what it was," said Elior Degani, who lives nearby. "I was scared, thinking it might be an attack or a car bomb." Another resident, Ilanit Edri, added, "I didn’t hear the explosion because there was music in the car. I thought it might be roadwork. But under my home, I was terrified, I’m in shock, shaking all over."

Earlier in the day, two men in their 20s were lightly injured in a car explosion in the southern city of Ashkelon, which police suspect was related to a criminal dispute.

Additionally, last Friday, Rabih Naim, 30, was killed in a truck explosion in Abu Snan, western Galilee, in what police believe was a criminal incident.