Conflict of interest: ICC chief prosecutor hires law firm with deep Palestinian interests while pursuing Netanyahu

Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague Karim Khan is already entangled in a

sexual harassment scandal currently under investigation

by an external body, something his supporters have blamed on Israel. But now, his hiring the services of the British law firm Bindmans, a law firm linked to Palestinian advocacy, has put him in even more of a bind. This hiring decision may place him in a significant conflict of interest, potentially undermining his efforts to

issue arrest warrants

against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and

recently-dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallan