At least four Palestinians killed as IDF launches extensive raid on Jenin 'to root out terror'

Troops enter Jenin for wide-scale anti-terror opeartion





At least four Palestinians were killed when the IDF said launched a 'wide-scale effort' against terrorists in the West Bank City of Jenin early on Monday. Forces first struck from the air before troops entered the city. The military said it would be targeting terrorists and not civilians and added that the hope was to end the use of Jenin as a sanctuary for terror actors.

In a joint statement, the IDF and Shin Bet said they attacked a command center located near two UNRWA schools and a health clinic in the Jenin refugee camp, that was used by one of the terror factions to survey the activity of troops and had served armed militants before and after they launched attacks.

The operation had been in the planning for the past year and was delayed twice while the decision was finally made to strike after the Muslim holiday Eid al Adha. The military said its purpose was to restore deterrence in the northern West Bank with an emphasis on Jenin involving hundreds of soldiers some from elite units as well as aircraft and heavy engineering equipment. Palestinian security forces were told to leave the city as the operation was underway.

Israel was bracing for rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in response but said the security forces believe the Gaza factions will remain out of the fight if the scope of the operation in Jenin remains limited, as planned.

Sirens from local mosques in Jenin blared as the operation began and residents blocked roads in the area using burning tires.

Palestinian militant factions said they were resisting the raid with gunfire and causing injuries to the Israeli troops, they called on Palestinians to confront the forces calling for a "large flame to engulf the West Bank and Gaza."

According to press reports, the power to the western neighborhoods in Jenin was cut as troops took control of the home of Zakaria Zubeidi, a prominent local militant currently serving a prison term in Israel.

4 View gallery Israel launches anti-terror operation in Jenin on Monday ( Photo: Reuters )

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel will take firm action in its offensive against anyone who tries to harm Israelis. "We are watching our enemies closely and are prepared for any eventuality," the minister said on Twitter.

No nation would sit idly by as terrorists strike its citizens.