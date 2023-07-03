How did Jenin become a hotbed for terrorist activity?

The objective of the overnight operation launched on Monday, as defined by IDF West Bank Division Commander Brigadier General Avi Bluth, is to establish a new and enhanced level of operational security in the northern West Bank, specifically in the city of Jenin.
Jenin has emerged as a hub of terrorism, with the IDF confirming over 50 shooting attacks perpetrated by terrorists originating from the Jenin area this year alone, out of a total of more than 200 attacks within the past year and a half.
Since September of the previous year, 19 terrorists who were involved in attacks against Israelis have sought asylum in the refugee camp adjacent to Jenin. In response, the IDF has demolished ten homes of terrorists in the Jenin area who were directly involved in attacks that resulted in the loss of civilian lives or soldiers over the past year.
According to assessments by defense officials, there are believed to be over a thousand firearms solely within the Jenin refugee camp. Over the years, the camp has transformed into a heavily fortified stronghold due to the lack of enforcement by the Palestinian Authority's security apparatus.
In addition, dozens of relatively high-quality explosive devices have been produced in laboratories scattered all over the Jenin refugee camp over the past year.
Although they are homemade, these devices have caused significant damage, such as a recent incident where the IDF's large and state-of-the-art Panther armored personnel carrier was immobilized by such an explosive device while heading out of the city, leaving injured soldiers trapped inside.
Many of these explosive devices, connected to gas canisters, were discovered in booby-trapped apartments that awaited IDF forces that entered to clear the city as part of the operation's opening phase.
The Jenin refugee camp has transformed into a bona fide fortress as IDF operations in the city have intensified. It now operates an alarm system that alerts militants of the arrival of IDF forces when they are identified from a distance.
A tightly woven network of screens obstructs the army's reconnaissance drones, and there are booby traps at the entrances to the refugee camp. All of these elements are combined with determination and audacity that have also spread to other places in the West Bank, such as the casbah of Nablus and the Nur ash-Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm.