IDF to recognize and support lone reservists with expanded benefits

The Knesset Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee announced Wednesday that the IDF will formally recognize reservists who were formerly lone soldiers as “lone reservists,” granting them additional benefits and mental health support.

The decision follows public outcry over the challenges faced by reservists without family support, sparked by the testimony of Lt. Col. (res.) Aryeh Dergel, who shared his struggles with financial and mental health crises in November. The issue gained further attention after additional cases of hardship were reported.

The new designation will apply to about 8,000 reserve soldiers lacking family support. Benefits include increased financial reimbursements, subsidized flights, gift vouchers and mental health services.

The IDF revealed that since the war began, 13,000 lone reserve soldiers have served, including 8,300 singles, 2,401 married and 157 divorced soldiers. Of these, 7,963 will now be recognized as “lone reservists,” with 5,359 serving in frontline units and 2,604 in rear units.

Committee Chairman MK Oded Forer announced that he would immediately appeal to the defense minister to allocate NIS 5 million ($1.35 million) to organizations assisting lone soldiers. "The timing of mental health treatment is critical. The quicker, more accessible and effective the treatment, the better we can prevent crises and help soldiers return to their daily lives," Forer emphasized.

Daniel Aharon, CEO of Ach Gadol for Lone Soldiers, welcomed the decision: "Today, we took another step toward recognizing and honoring the lone reserve soldiers who once again dropped everything to defend the State of Israel. Thanks to Committee Chair MK Oded Forer, who brought together the IDF and relevant parties to ensure these soldiers are not alone, even in reserve duty."

Expanded benefits package and mental health support

Expanded benefits, expected to take effect in January 2025 pending approval of final criteria, include:

Doubling reimbursements for personal and home maintenance expenses.

Gift vouchers and flight subsidies of up to 5,000 shekels ($1,364).

Two personal errand days during reserve duty.

Hotel accommodations for Rosh Hashanah and Passover events.

Workshops easing the transition out of reserve duty.

Mental health support is a central component of the initiative. Col. Avishag Sabag Reuven, head of the reserves branch in the IDF, said updated “Resilience” and “Standing at the Gate” workshops will specifically address the needs of lone reservists.

Col. Si Pivko, head of the IDF’s welfare and social services division, emphasized the military's commitment: "Since the war began, we have distributed gift vouchers worth NIS 5 million to lone reservists, and we will continue to do so."