Israeli captives in Gaza to affect IDF's response

The challenge to Israel after Hamas abducted around 100 Israelis to the Strip on Saturday, is one never before seen and its response to the terror group's aggression would be complicated by the sheer number and by the fact that the captives will surely be used as human shields against attack.

The IDF said that there were officers and enlisted men and women among those captured and video clips spreading online show horrified women, children and elderly Israelis in the hands of Hamas.

We've never been in this situation," former Shin Bet official Ilan Lotam said. "It is too early to know what the real number of captives is and who they all are," he said adding that in past wars, negotiations to free captive soldiers were conducted through the Red Cross and other such agencies, and in the case of Gilad Shalit, a soldier that was abducted by Hamas and held for five years until he was exchanged in a prisoner swap for a thousand Palestinian prisoners, a German mediator was involved alongside Egyptian officials and others.

"Even though the fighting has not yet ended, there are already parties who are contacting various mediators, including the Egyptians and the Qataris, to reach out to Hamas and make it clear to them that they are responsible for the safety and well-being of the captive," he said. "The negotiation phase will come later after there is a better understanding of the numbers. I predict that there will be a difference between the elderly, the children and young people, and God forbid dead bodies and live soldiers. This is very different in negotiations in all aspects. Aside from the new captives taken yesterday, Hamas also holds innocent civilians such as Hisham al-Sayed and Abra ​​Mengistu who are there not for reasons of war. Right now a special team must be built and it's crucial that it deals with this thing."

Attorney Uri Slonim, who was Israel's coordinator for negotiations surrounding MIAs and POWs said that people with the proper professional training and experience must be involved. "The must act now with the relevant parties, and prepare precise lists to understand the order of magnitude," he said. "There are so many problems surrounding this issue. In the meantime, we must organize to assist the families of the missing. There are organizations that will have to respond specifically to each family whose loved ones are held as captives. Parents of children or children of parents. We can't have captives that we don not know about," he said.

Slomin warned of the psychological war Hamas will be waging in addition to the military fight. "Hamas will speak not only to the Israeli leaders but directly to the families of the captives to generate additional pressure. This issue is going to be long and complex in a way we have never before known."

