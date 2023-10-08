Maj. Omri Michaeli, who became a symbol in previous Gaza op, killed in gunfight near Gaza border

Maj. Omri Michaeli, 35, from Ness Ziona, a soldier in the Duvdevan unit, was killed on Saturday during an exchange of gungfire with Hamas terrorists in Kfar Aza, a Gaza border community. In Operation Protective Edge in 2014 he was brought to Soroka hospital by helicopter and was seen being evacuated on a stretcher wrapped by an Israeli flag. That picture, published in Yediot Ahronoth, became one of the symbols of that operation. "When I way laying on the gurney, the first thing I did was cover myself with Israel's flag," he said at the time.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

In the 2014 operation, Michaeli was injured in his leg from a bullet shot at him in Khan Yunis. "I was with another soldier near the entrance to a house and I remember the terrorist coming out of the house across from us while spraying us with bullets. He was five meters from us, we were both hit, my friend got a bullet in the knee and fell and I got a bullet in the thigh."

Despite being seriously injured and losing a lot of blood, Michaeli continued to shoot to rescue his friend safely. "The body works automatically, denying pain and limitations," he explained after the incident. After a few minutes of fighting, Michaeli managed, with the help of another soldier, to evacuate his wounded friend, and only after an argument did Michaeli agree to be evacuated in order to receive treatment himself.

4 View gallery Omri Michaeli after recovery from Protective Edge ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

For his bravery during the Operation Protective Edge, Michaeli received the Chief of Staff's medal of honor. During the operation, a grenade was thrown at his troops and Michaeli jumped on another soldier who was standing near him, and protected him with his body. In the hours of fighting that followed, Michaeli fought and risked his life more than once to help evacuate casualties.

In the year preceding Operation Protective Edge, Michaeli lived and worked in Africa. He returned to Israel specifically to join the fighting. After the injury, he said from his bed in the hospital: "On Friday, a week and a half ago, I made the decision to return to Israel, after they called me and told me that there would probably be an operation. I was already in Israel on Sunday morning, and on Tuesday we entered Gaza. I made the decision to return on my own. They did not ask me to return. For me, this is about the State of Israel, first and foremost."

4 View gallery Omri Michaeli in hospital with his featured article and famous picture ( Photo: Haim Hornstein )

Michaeli said at the time that he did not imagine that his picture hugging the flag would arouse so much excitement. "I hope it will strengthen the Home Front," he said. "We the fighters are going to Gaza with our eyes closed for the sake of the homeland. There are no games here. If we are told to do something, there is probably a reason, and we are there. In the end there will be peace in the south and peace in the whole country, and this is our first task. The soldiers feel completely justified in our way. This is our country And we only have one."

4 View gallery Michaeli wrapped in Israel flag while evacuated ( Photo Israel Yosef )

Michaeli is originally from Kibbutz Kfar Rupin. Tal Shilo, 36, his childhood friend from the kibbutz, said Sunday morning: "I thought about him all night, my heart sank. I knew he was in a special unit and I didn't know which one. Every time there was an escalation, I thought about him. I knew he was invincible, that nothing could penetrate him, especially after Protective Edge. There were several events and he came out of all of them, always with the shy and captivating smile."

4 View gallery Omri Michaeli ( Photo: Yariv Katz )