IDF confirms soldier killed in Gaza

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported late Saturday that Sergeant First Class (res.) Malkia Gross, 25, from Susya, a soldier in the Armored Corps' 9212th Battalion, was killed in the southern Gaza Strip. The military added the incident of his death is being investigated.
On Thursday, Sergeant First Class (res.) Saadia Yaakov Dery, 27, and Sergeant First Class (res.) Omer Smadga, 25, were killed along the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza on Thursday in a mortar shell attack. Smadga was laid to rest in the Netanya military cemetery and Dery in Holon's military cemetery. Their families and friends eulogized them at their final farewell.
Omer is the son of Liat and Oren Smadga, the Olympic judo medalist from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and the head coach of the Israeli national judo team. "We heard from the commanders what happened there, we saw a commander who was truly broken," said Oren. "From here, my message to you soldiers is: lift your heads, continue as strong as possible, and don't stop until we win. Am Yisrael Chai."
Thousands attended Smadga's funeral in Netanya, including Transportation Minister Miri Regev, MK Eli Dalal, and mayors of local municipalities. "We stand here today, grieving the terrible loss that has befallen us, especially you, the Smadga family, and salute Omer," said IDF representative Major Daniel Hazut at the funeral.