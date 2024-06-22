IDF confirms soldier killed in Gaza

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported late Saturday that Sergeant First Class (res.) Malkia Gross, 25, from Susya, a soldier in the Armored Corps' 9212th Battalion, was killed in the southern Gaza Strip. The military added the incident of his death is being investigated.

, 25, were killed along the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza on Thursday in a mortar shell attack. Smadga was laid to rest in the Netanya military cemetery and Dery in Holon's military cemetery. Their families and friends eulogized them at their final farewell.

