The two reservists killed in Gaza were laid to rest: 'There must be a decisive victory'

Sergeant first class (res.) Saadia Yaakov Dery, 27, and Sergeant first class (res.) Omer Smadga, 25, were killed along the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza on Thursday in a mortar shell attack. Smadga was laid to rest in the Netanya military cemetery and Dery in Holon's military cemetery. Their families and friends eulogized them at their final farewell.

9 View gallery Soldiers laying Omer Smadga to rest ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

Thousands attended Smadga's funeral in Netanya, including Transportation Minister Miri Regev, MK Eli Dalal, and mayors of local municipalities. "We stand here today, grieving the terrible loss that has befallen us, especially you, the Smadga family, and salute Omer," said IDF representative Major Daniel Hazut at the funeral.

Omer is the son of Liat and Oren Smadga, the Olympic judo medalist from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and the head coach of the Israeli national judo team. "We heard from the commanders what happened there, we saw a commander who was truly broken," said Oren. "From here, my message to you soldiers is: lift your heads, continue as strong as possible, and don't stop until we win. Am Yisrael Chai."

9 View gallery Oren Smadga ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

Liat teared up during her eulogy: "Omer, we cannot believe we are now standing over your grave. Our dear, heroic, beloved firstborn son. Always with an innocent face and so beautiful. You told the mental health officer that if you were not a Golani combat soldier, you would not enlist. You succeeded, you enlisted in Golani's 51st Battalion."

9 View gallery Liat Smadga ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

She added, "We were so proud of you for fighting and standing your ground. On October 7, that cursed day, you were immediately called for reserves. You didn't hesitate for a second, you went north. At least you were not in Gaza. Then when you were called for reserves again, this time to Gaza, I had a bad feeling. I texted you every day and wanted to get a sign of life. You were brave and heroic, and you fell as brave and heroic. We salute you, dear and beloved son of ours. May your death not be in vain. Continue with all your strength until a decisive victory, the light must prevail over the darkness."

Yael Arad, President of the Israeli Olympic Committee, also eulogized Omer. "Our hearts are shattered and there are no words to express the sorrow and pain," she said. "You raised a wonderful child, and Omer, the eldest, who chose to be a combat soldier, fought bravely for the country. Beloved, you lost the dearest of all, the Olympic family is embraces and cries with you. I want to tell you to be strong, but today we're allowed to be weak. Blessed be his memory forever in our hearts."

9 View gallery Judo Olympic athletes paid their respects ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

Thursday, the day of Omer's death was also his father's 54th birthday. Omer had sent him a "happy birthday" text that same morning. After the birthday party held in his honor, and before he knew about his son's fall, Oren Smadga wrote: "Thank you to all the well-wishers, may everyone return home, Am Yisrael Chai."

In 2019, Omer Samdja was found to be a suitable bone marrow donor for a leukemia patient by the Ezer Mizion foundation. Without hesitation, Omer came to the organization's headquarters, donated bone marrow, and saved the patient's life.

9 View gallery Omer Smadga donated bone marrow and saved a life ( Photo: Ezer Mizion )

After Omer's death, Dr. Bracha Zisser, director of the organization's National Bone Marrow Registry, said: "While we see our heroic soldiers fall in battle, we were fortunate to see their heroism on another front. These heroes were able to save lives and when they were joined and donated bone marrow for a person they did not know. Omer was one of those heroes. We salute him and send our condolences to family."

Hundreds accompanied Sergeant first class (res.) Saadia Yaakov Dery on his final journey. The funeral was attended by Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, Health Minister Uriel Buso, Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, Members of Knesset Boaz Bismut, Galit Distel Atbaryan, and Amit Halevi, and head of the Government Secretariat Yossi Fuchs.

9 View gallery The late Saadia Dery

Saadia is the son of Chaim and Lali Dery, a publicist and member of the Binyamin Council, who also runs a project to aid war orphans called "Sunflowers." Saadia left behind his wife Racheli and two young children, two-year-old Hillel and one-year-old Yinnon. In addition, Saadia also left behind five brothers and sisters. He studied at the Jaffa Yeshiva and was enlisted as a reservist.

IDF representative Lt. Col. Yedidia Dagani eulogized Dery: "Our hearts are broken, but in spirit we will fight until complete victory. Your friends couldn't say goodbye to you because they are fighting. Dery family, we grieve together for such a terrible loss and salute Saadia who fell defending our homeland in battle in Gaza. Saadia was a fighter and a commander loved by all. He was a humble, gentle soul, and a true friend of the kind that everyone wants by their side in difficult moments."

"You were like a father to your soldiers"

Chaim, Saadia's father, eulogized: "The year of mourning for your grandfather Yaakov has not yet ended, and you have already gone to join him in the afterlife. You found your place in the beit midrash, but you were a strong and brave fighter. They said how strong you were. You were gentle as a feather with people and knew how to convey every message to everyone. As a squad commander, you cared for the soldiers, you were like a father to them. Since his bar mitzvah, Saadia read from the Torah, knew all of the Torah. You were sharp in wisdom and Gemara, a delightful child."

9 View gallery Dery's funeral ( Photo: Meir Turgeman )

The father also said: "Two years ago, he took the test to become a rabbi, knew how to rule on halakha. Along with this ability, he was a philosopher. Saadia knew exactly what he wanted, a good woman who would appreciate him. He found the best woman possible. Five years ago you got married, I adopted you, Racheli, as my daughter. You cared so much for Saadia, today you no longer need to worry about him because he is in a good place. Our soldiers do everything they can, give their souls, it is time to say 'enough' to our troubles."

Lali said: "Tonight we cried and cried like the sound of the shofar, but our soul did not waiver. We have a holy mission to seek unity for us all, to understand and connect in reality. Shavuot is a happy holiday celebrating the giving of the Torah. The complete Torah, even after crises, is represented by the Stone Tablets. We seek unity and equality, both in the IDF and in our personal life. You proved that you can integrate them."

9 View gallery Saadia on his last day, praying in Gaza

Noam, Saadia's brother, mourned: "Saadia, my eldest brother, the closest to perfection in everything. How does this happen? Why do these perfect angels leave? The reason they are the ones who lead, and that's why they are perfect. If not them who will run forward?"

Saadia's widow Racheli wept bitterly: "I can't digest and I can't believe it, how will the world exist without you? You taught to love the people of Israel, you were willing to sacrifice yourself for the sake of Israel. After the disaster on Saturday (the death of the eight soldiers in Rafah), you cried like a baby. I asked you not to go back there, I felt that something was not right. You said you couldn't stay at home in the air conditioning when soldiers were killed. You went to battle and didn't come home."

9 View gallery Racheli Dery, Saadia's widow

His widow added: "I love you so much, you don't know what a good father you are. My love, send me strength to raise the children. I never thought for a moment that I would be a widow and they would be orphans. I felt bad when you were in the reserves, it was hard for you but you went back there last month to Gaza. Since you came to me my life has changed. You made me happy, Mom, thank you for everything."

Lali said tonight: "Since the beginning of the war I was silent, now I have a duty not to remain silent and not to allow the great sacrifice we made to be in vain. In the name of Saadia, we demand absolute victory. My sons did not die for diplomatic agreements but for an utter victory over the enemy."

The head of Yaffo Yeshiva, Rabbi Eliyahu Mali, eulogized his student: "Saadia was among the most diligent students, among the righteous of the students. Always joyful, always smiling, always optimistic. A loving husband, and a father who invests in his young children. He completed examinations for rabbinical ordination. Planned to go out and teach Torah. And now he is asked to teach in the yeshiva of the heavens. The pain and sorrow are great. Who can console us?"