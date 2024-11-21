Report: Israeli strike hits Syrian army, pro-Iran militias, killing at least 68

Dozens were killed and injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting the city of Palmyra in Syria’s eastern desert on Wednesday, Syrian state media and opposition monitors reported. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Among the dead were 10 Syrian soldiers, with significant damage to buildings and surrounding areas, according to the Syrian Defense Ministry.

Smoke rising over Palmyra, Syrian following strikes attributed to Israel

The ministry alleged the strike was launched from the vicinity of the U.S. military base at Al-Tanf, near the Syria-Jordan-Iraq tri-border area, and claimed the attack targeted multiple sites in Palmyra.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported Thursday that at least 68 people were killed and 50 injured. Among the dead were 42 Syrians linked to pro-Iranian militias, 22 foreign nationals—primarily members of the Iraqi pro-Iranian Nujaba militia—and four Hezbollah operatives.

According to the watchdog, the strikes hit three separate locations in Palmyra, including two in the Al-Jam’iya neighborhood, one of which was a weapons depot near an industrial zone. The third site allegedly hosted a meeting of pro-Iranian militia leaders, including senior figures from the Iraqi Nujaba militia and Hezbollah. Families of pro-Iranian operatives, many with Iraqi or foreign citizenship, reportedly reside in the affected area.

Photo: Social media video. via REUTERS

The Observatory also noted that some of the buildings targeted were located near Palmyra’s famed archaeological sites, although the extent of any impact on the historical landmarks remains unclear.

The strikes reportedly began around 1 p.m. local time, with Syrian media outlets reporting explosions in Palmyra, located in the eastern countryside of Homs province. Subsequent reports, including from the Syrian state news agency SANA, indicated strikes on residential buildings and industrial zones in and around the city. Pro-Iranian militia headquarters were also reportedly among the targets.

