First sergeant Ido Samiach falls in Gaza fighting

The IDF said on Tuesday that Staff sergeant Ido Samiach, 20 from Ganei Tikva, a member of the Nahal Brigade's special unit, fell in Beit Hanoun, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. He is the 828th IDF fatality since the war began.

The Ganei Tikva municipality said he will be interned in the local cemetery on Wednesday and invited the public to join a flag parade along the road to the cemetery to honor him.

His death was announced after the military said two officers, a company commander and his deputy were killed in Beit Hanoun in an anti-tank missile attack. Major Dvir Zion Revah, 28, and Captain Eitan Israel Shiknazi, 24, from the settlement of Eli, were killed in the same incident.

Revah was survived by his pregnant wife and his two-year-old son. He was wounded during the war and chose to return to the fighting. He fell in the same area as the wife of his cousin, Major (res.) Netanel Hershkovitz. "He was the best among us as was Netanel," his cousin said. "They were very much alike. both humble men of action."

Shiknazi, a graduate of the Bnei David pre-army academy and the 10th soldier from Eli to fall in the war, was mourned by his local community. Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Gantz described him as a heroic leader. “Eitan lived and died with dedication to his people and land. In this difficult hour, we embrace his wife, Hallel, his parents, and the entire family. All of Israel grieves with you.”