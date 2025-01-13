Anti-Israel group seeks arrest of top Israeli general in Italy

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), known for its legal campaigns against IDF soldiers abroad, has filed an arrest request in Italy against IDF Major General Ghassan Alian, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).
The foundation alleges Alian is in Italy "secretly" and claims this marks the first time it has targeted an Israeli general of his rank with such legal action.
Dyab Abou Jahjah, founder and leader of HRF, revealed on the television program Democracy Now that the organization has filed a case in the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Alian.
"We have filed a case against him at the ICC, asking for any existing arrest warrant to be activated or for a new one to be issued," Abou Jahjah said. "We also informed Italian authorities, urging them to fulfill their obligations under their own statute since they have jurisdiction and Alian does not possess immunity."
The HRF has accused Alian of overseeing policies they describe as war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the blockade of Gaza and targeting civilian infrastructure. The organization claims these actions amount to genocide, citing a total embargo on essential goods and alleged destruction of hospitals and other civilian facilities.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the HRF wrote, "Major General Ghassan Alian, head of COGAT, is currently in Rome. Alian oversaw the total blockade of Gaza, weaponizing famine and targeting civilian infrastructure in acts amounting to genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity."
The group further accused Alian of "publicly dehumanizing Palestinians as 'human animals,' reflecting the intent behind his policies." The HRF stated that Italy, as a signatory to the ICC's Rome Statute, is obligated to act immediately to detain Alian.
"With no immunity under international law, Italy must take swift action," the group said, adding that the ICC has issued arrest warrants in the past for similar allegations against Israeli officials.