Iranian hackers publish alleged security camera footage from Jerusalem blast

Police and Jerusalem Municipality deny footage taken using their cameras; group leaks personal documents apparently taken from Israeli companies, say gained access to high-quality satellite images of Israel

Daniel Salami, Haim Goldich|
Iranian hackers on Thursday posted videos allegedly taken from street security cameras across Israel, including footage from Wednesday’s bomb attack at the bus station in Jerusalem that killed an Israeli teenager.
    • Israel Police and Jerusalem Municipality both denied the footage, leaked on instant messaging app Telegram by a hacker group named Moses Staff, was taken using their cameras.
    Video published by Moses Staff on Telegram
    The hacker group also published personal documents that were apparently taken from Israeli companies. According to the hackers, they also gained access to high-quality satellite images of Israel.
    One of the videos was published with a caption in Hebrew, saying, "for a long time we have control over all your activities, step by step and moment by moment."
    Last year, Moses Staff leaked a tranche of documents it claimed contained deployment details of an IDF combat brigade, including job descriptions, a full list of names, e-mail addresses, phone numbers, and residential addresses of servicemembers.
    Some files had details of reserve IDF soldiers and military units, including names, ranks, military roles, and their correspondence with their units, explaining why they were unable to show up for duty.
    קבוצת ההאקרים האיראנית "מטה משה" פרסמה צילומים ממצלמות אבטחה בישראל    קבוצת ההאקרים האיראנית "מטה משה" פרסמה צילומים ממצלמות אבטחה בישראל
    Frame from video published by Iranian hackers Moses Staff
    Other files consist of information on thousands of teenagers set to enlist in the IDF, including those in pre-service programs.
    The group also posted photos of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, along with a threat that he is being surveilled by the hackers.
    "We know every decision you make and will hit you where you least expect it. We have secret Defense Ministry documents, operational military maps and troop deployment information and will publish your crimes to the world," the hackers then said in their post.
