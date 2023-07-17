Biden to speak to Netanyahu about judicial overhaul as protests grow - report

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to discuss, among other issues, the government’s controversial push to overhaul the judiciary that will come up for a final vote in the Knesset in the coming days, according to a report by Axios citing U.S. officials.
Biden has been unusually outspoken in his criticism of Netanyahu's government and had refused to invite the Israeli leader to the White House as was customary.
The American president told CNN last week that Netanyahu's government was the most extreme in memory and outgoing Ambassador Tom Nides described it as having "gone off the rails." A report in the New York Times said the administration was reassessing its relations with Israel.
Sources in Jerusalem as well as in the United States said the phone call – the first in some four months, will focus on the judicial overhaul and will be ahead of Biden's meeting with visiting President Issac Herzog in Washington.
Despite pressure from the administration, and earlier assurances given by Netanyahu that he would seek broad agreement on his proposed bills, the prime minister decided to forge ahead with his policy plan.
A growing number of reservists who volunteer for service in the IDFs most elite and critical units have said they would refuse to serve if any of Netanyahu's judicial reform laws pass, claiming Israel would no longer be a democracy. On Monday, Netanyahu said they were putting the country at risk. "Refusal itself contradicts democracy and the law," Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.
First published: 16:06, 07.17.23