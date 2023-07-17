Biden to speak to Netanyahu about judicial overhaul as protests grow - report

The call is expected later on Monday ahead of the visit by President Issac Herzog to Washington and is to be the first time the two leaders will speak in over four months

Ynet|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Protest
Israel
Judicial overhaul
Joe Biden
Benjamin Netanyahu
Isaac Herzog
U.S.
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to discuss, among other issues, the government’s controversial push to overhaul the judiciary that will come up for a final vote in the Knesset in the coming days, according to a report by Axios citing U.S. officials.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Biden has been unusually outspoken in his criticism of Netanyahu's government and had refused to invite the Israeli leader to the White House as was customary.
2 View gallery
ראש הממשלה נתניהו בישיבת הממשלהראש הממשלה נתניהו בישיבת הממשלה
Benjamin Netanyahu, Joe Biden
(Photo: Amit Shabi, AP)
The American president told CNN last week that Netanyahu's government was the most extreme in memory and outgoing Ambassador Tom Nides described it as having "gone off the rails." A report in the New York Times said the administration was reassessing its relations with Israel.
Sources in Jerusalem as well as in the United States said the phone call – the first in some four months, will focus on the judicial overhaul and will be ahead of Biden's meeting with visiting President Issac Herzog in Washington.
Despite pressure from the administration, and earlier assurances given by Netanyahu that he would seek broad agreement on his proposed bills, the prime minister decided to forge ahead with his policy plan.
2 View gallery
הפגנה נגד המהפכה המשפטית בתל אביבהפגנה נגד המהפכה המשפטית בתל אביב
Protesters hold mass demonstration for 28th week in Tel Aviv over the coalition's judicial legislation push
(Photo: Gilad First)
A growing number of reservists who volunteer for service in the IDFs most elite and critical units have said they would refuse to serve if any of Netanyahu's judicial reform laws pass, claiming Israel would no longer be a democracy. On Monday, Netanyahu said they were putting the country at risk. "Refusal itself contradicts democracy and the law," Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.
First published: 16:06, 07.17.23
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""