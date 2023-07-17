Netanyahu calls refusal to volunteer for military service 'unacceptable'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that the refusal of the IDF reserve volunteers to serve in the military contradicts democracy and puts Israeli security under threat. "It is unacceptable for a group within the IDF to threaten the government Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting postponed from Sunday, due to his unexpected hospitalization.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that the refusal of the IDF reserve volunteers to serve in the military contradicts democracy and puts Israeli security under threat. "It is unacceptable for a group within the IDF to threaten the government Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting postponed from Sunday, due to his unexpected hospitalization.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that the refusal of the IDF reserve volunteers to serve in the military contradicts democracy and puts Israeli security under threat. "It is unacceptable for a group within the IDF to threaten the government Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting postponed from Sunday, due to his unexpected hospitalization.