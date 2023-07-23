Over 100,000 gather in Tel Aviv in support of judicial reform as protests against continue in front of Knesset

Over 100,000 thousand people have gathered on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv armed with Israeli flags and signs in support of judicial reform. The demonstrators said by organizers to be among the tens of thousands making their way from all over the country are participating in a march to show their support for the government's efforts at judicial overhaul, at the site that has been the focus of the anti-reform protests for the last 29 weeks.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

In addition, about 100 people marched through the streets of Tel Aviv to protest against reservists who have notified the Israel Defense Forces that they will not show up for their volunteer reserve duty, chanting slogans including "the people demand reserve service without conditions.

2 View gallery Demonstrations march in support of judicial reform on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of protesters are making their way to Jerusalem, including from Tel Aviv, to protest against the judicial reform in front of the Knesset, where lawmakers are currently debating the final legislation against the use of the reasonableness standard. They are expected to vote in second and third reading on or around Monday.

The Knesset's summer session ends on July 31.

As the protests begin to pick up steam on Monday evening, President Isaac Herzog – just hours after landing in Israel from his successful visit to the United States – headed to Sheba-Tel Hashomer Medical Center to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he is hospitalized after having a pacemaker implanted, in an effort to try to broker a last-minute compromise on the reform legislation.

2 View gallery Isaac Herzog landed in Israel and headed to Sheba hospital to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photos: Chip Somodevilla /Getty Images, Alex Kolomoisky )

"All the time, and also during his visit to the US, the president and his team are working to explore all efforts for dialogue with the aim of reaching an agreement between the parties," the President's office said.