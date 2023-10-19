US Navy warship near Yemen intercepted projectiles that may have been meant for Israel

A U.S. Navy warship on Thursday intercepted three cruise missiles and several drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement from Yemen potentially toward Israel, the Pentagon said. I24 reported that Israel was informed that 15 drones were identified to have been launched from Yemen, with some of the interceptions conducted by electronic warfare, and that at least one interception was carried out by Saudi Arabia.

Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups as regional tensions soar during the Israel-Hamas war. The interceptions come in the shadow of the war in Gaza, and the fear that Iran will use the war to cause a regional escalation and fighting on several fronts. Last week, the leader of the Houthi rebels in Yemen, Abdel-Malik al-Houthi, warned the US against intervening in the war between Israel and Hamas - and threatened that his forces would respond by firing missiles and drones. According to Tehran, the Houthis in Yemen have missiles with a range of about 2,000 kilometers.

1 View gallery USS CARNEY

The Pentagon said the destroyer USS Carney was operating in the northern Red Sea on Thursday when it brought down the projectiles and there were no injuries. "We cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen heading north along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters.

A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said it did not appear that the warship was the target.

The U.S. has sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East in the past week, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and about 2,000 Marines.

While the White House says there are "no plans or intentions" for their use, it means U.S. military assets would be in place to protect U.S. national security interests if needed. The U.S. also has an array of bases in the Middle East with troops, fighter aircraft and warships.

According to Ynet commentator Ron Ben Yishai, it is not certain that the shooting was aimed at Israel, but what is certain is that the shooting was ordered by the Iranians - to signal to Israel and the Americans that they are serious about stopping the IDF's attack on Gaza. The supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei said this explicitly today. The signaling right now is mainly to the Americans: you don't want a regional war - but you will get it if you don't stop Israel.

The US Navy warship arrived in the Red Sea Wednesday through the Suez Canal. The US military said that USS Carney "will help maintain maritime security and stability in the Middle East."